HSE urges those with winter vomiting bug to contact GP

The HSE is urging anyone with symptoms of the winter vomiting bug to phone their GP or pharmacist before going to any healthcare facility.

The body said that it is experiencing an increase in the levels of Norovirus this year.

The HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that the virus can be a serious problem in hospitals and residential facilities where it can lead to ward closures and postponed operations.

Anyone with vomiting or diarrhoea is being urged to seek advice over the phone and to only attend a local emergency department if directed to do so.