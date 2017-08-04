HSE urged to review all IT systems following major six-year glitch

The HSE is being urged to review all its IT systems after a major glitch went undetected for six years.

The computer error affected the results of patient x-rays and scans and means a number of people may have been treated inappropriately.

It is understood the glitch dates back to 2011 and affects around 25,000 patients.

Fianna Fáil Health spokesperson Billy Kelleher says the authority needs a route and branch review of its systems.

"We are moving into a digital age, an electronic age, and we're going to have to ensure that we have robust systems of assessing the technological moves that the HSE is availing of to ensure that we don't have these types of problems on a continual basis," he said.

"That's the key issue here, to ensure that patient safety is of paramount importance, that there is no adverse clinical outcomes because of this computer software mishap."