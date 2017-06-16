HSE under fire from woman who says she was pressured to sign an insurance form
16/06/2017 - 12:19:15Back to Ireland Home
The HSE is under fire from a woman who says her health was endangered in a hospital where she was pressured to sign an insurance form.
The woman arrived at the emergency department of a Dublin hospital earlier this year with a suspected heart attack.
She claims the hospital told her that as a private patient her insurance provider had to cover the cost of her stay.
Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy explains exactly what happened:
“It was a member of the consultant staff who arrived with a clipboard and asked her to fill in the form. She said no, ‘I’m not going to fill it in’. Eventually she was admitted to a ward.
“The person came back and was putting her under serious pressure to sign the form and essentially the woman’s blood pressure escalated and a medic was called.”
Join the conversation - comment here