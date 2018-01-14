HSE to launch new online medical card service

A new online medical card is being launched by the HSE next week.

It is promised to be a safe, quick and easy way to find out if you are eligible and register online.

Almost 440,000 applications for a medical card were received in 2017.

The HSE said the new system will allow applications to be processed within 15 working days.

A medical card issued by the HSE means you can receive certain health services free of charge.

Your dependent spouse or partner and your children are also usually covered for the same range of health services.

Normally, your total income is taken into account in the means test for the medical card.