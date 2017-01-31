HSE struggling to recruit nurses

It seems the health authority is having a hard time attracting nurses to work here.

A three-day recruitment drive held by the HSE over Christmas saw only 220 people turn up.

Of that number, only half were looking for jobs in Ireland, the other half wanted to take advantage of the career advice on offer.

There is currently a €1,500 grant available to nurses willing to relocate to Ireland from the UK.

But nursing union the INMO claims we are still suffering from chronic levels of under-staffing.