HSE section refused to offer service to young child, Family Court told

A section of the Health Service Executive refused to offer a service to a young child with complex needs even after another HSE employee referred the child to the team, a court has heard.

During a case involving a child in foster care, the Family Court heard that the young boy has a number of complex medical needs. He met with an Area Medical Officer, employed by the HSE, who referred the boy to the HSE’s Early Intervention Service.

The multidisciplinary service, for children up through six years of age, is comprised of a psychologist, a speech and language therapist, a physiotherapist and other experts who can provide a holistic view of a child’s complex developmental needs.

But a social worker for the young boy confirmed that the HSE had rejected a referral for the boy to the early intervention team.

The guardian ad litem, who represents the child during proceedings, said this decision on the part of the HSE to not grant the boy an appointment should be appealed.

“I’d like it to be appealed,” the guardian told Judge Marie Quirke. “I don’t think we should just accept the decision from the HSE.”

The court heard the HSE cited the boy’s young age and changeable situation – that he is in foster care but moving towards reunification with his mother – as the reasons they were unable to offer him the service.

Judge Quirke urged Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, to look into the matter further and pursue the appeal.

“I just feel we shouldn’t let anything slip,” said Judge Quirke. “If a doctor has made such a recommendation and it’s not going to happen, it can’t just hang in the air.

“I don’t want a situation where a child needed a service and then it was just left,” Judge Quirke added.

The boy’s mother, who was present in court, indicated she would like her son to receive all the services he needed. She also consented to an extension of the current interim care order for her son for 28 days, although they are working towards reunification.

Judge Quirke extended the interim care order until next month.