HSE launches website to advise people on fighting flu and other winter bugs

As people head back to school or work after Christmas, a new website has been launched to help anyone feeling unwell.

The website, undertheweather.ie has been developed by the HSE in partnership with GPs and pharmacists.

It aims to guide people on how to deal with a wide range of common conditions like cold, flu, sore throats or tummy bugs.

Cork GP, Dr Nuala O'Connor, said: "The easy-to-read content, videos and advice from GPs and pharmacists we developed for undertheweather.ie will guide you on how to treat the condition yourself and how to get better – and also when you need to ask for expert help.

"Sometimes people feel they need to visit a GP for common illnesses, or when a cold or cough last more than a few days.

"The site explains how long common viral illness can last, and aims to give you the confidence to get better at home, without unnecessary antibiotics."

Here are some of the facts that the site promotes:

* A cough, while irritating, can often last up to three weeks – many people feel this is a concern but it is quite normal

* Influenza is quite a serious illness that can keep you off your feet for a week or two – but it doesn’t respond to antibiotics. We treat the flu with rest, fluids, over the counter medicines. Keep an eye on older people or those with long-term illness, who might experience complications and need to see the doctor

* Earaches and sore throats can be very painful, but again, the vast majority don’t respond to an antibiotic. We treat them with over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol or ibuprofen, and most resolve by themselves within a few days