HSE launches new support network for LGBTI employees during Pride week

The HSE has launched a new support network for its LGBTI employees.

It's aimed at enhancing the health authority's commitment to be an inclusive workplace.

In a statement the HSE said: "Employees of the HSE bring a range of skills, talents, diverse thinking and experience to the organisation.

"We aim to develop the workforce of the HSE which reflects the diversity of HSE service users, and which is strengthened through accommodating and valuing different perspectives, ultimately resulting in improved service-user experience."

The new support network aims to address issues of isolation, install ant-discriminatory measures to tackle homophobic and transphobic bullying and incorporate campaigns which promote mutual respect amongst collegues.

The launch co-incides with Pride week across the country - with thousands expected to attend the annual parade in Dublin on Saturday.