HSE enter 'final stages' of talks for Cystic Fibrosis drug Orkambi

The HSE will today enter the 'final stages' of talks to agree the price of a major new drug for Cystic Fibrosis.

Senior management will spend the rest of the week in discussions with Vertex over the cost of the drug Orkambi.

It's been heralded as a 'wonder drug' for patients with CF, but it is not available to Irish patients because of its price.

Health Minister Simon Harris is keen to agree costs, to guarantee value for the future: "What nobody wants to happen is that you purchase a drug today to find out in only a matter of months or a few short years you would be back at the negotiation table again.

"CF patients have gone through too much anxiety and fear.

"I also have to make sure that we don't have a pharamaceutical company extorting the tax payer, we have got to get that balance right, but I do feel we are moving into the final stages."