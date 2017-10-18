HSE Director General cautiously optimistic that more girls are getting HPV vaccine

The Director General of the HSE has said he is cautiously optimistic that more children are getting the HPV vaccine this year.

Tony O'Brien is before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning and has said the executive is determined to increase those getting the jab.

The numbers of young girls getting vaccinated against cervical cancer have fallen from 87% to 50% in recent years.

Mr O'Brien said there is no complete data for this year but teams in schools indicate more children are getting the jab.

"While it is too early to be quoting any data or statistics, the feedback from the school-based teams administering and engaging with parents and students in relation to the first dose from September and October this year are reporting a much better atmosphere and much more positive feedback," he said.