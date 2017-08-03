HSE assessing risk to patients following IT glitch

Update 10.14am: The HSE has confirmed it is taking steps to assess the risk to patients as a result of a computer error.

It has emerged that thousands who have had x-rays or ultrasounds could have been given medical reports worse than they are.

Dr Colm Henry is National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead Acute Hospitals for the HSE.

He explains how they will try to rectify the problem and assess what patients may have received the wrong treatment.

“What we will do first of all is identify the exact number of cases. Secondly, we are launching an investigation,” he said.

“The investigation will look at a representative sample of cases and decide, using radiology expertise, whether or not the difference in that symbol made a clinical difference to the patient,” he added.

Earlier: A glitch in the HSE's computer system may have led to thousands of patients being given unnecessary treatments.

A range of scans including X-rays and ultrasounds are affected by the faulty software which could have given the wrong result to 25,000 people.

The Irish Times reported the problems which is linkedto a keyboard symbol used in medical reports.

When scans are taken the images are usually archived for future reference.

But a glitch in the software has meant that some of the details have been disappearing when those scans are saved.

In this case, the symbol for 'less than' hasn't been showing up which means that when medics read the results they're not getting an accurate picture.

It has been reported that one radiologist claims some patients could have been treated unnecessarily as a result of their symptoms appearing worse than they are.

But the paper also reports HSE claims that no one is likely to have suffered serious clinical harm.

The system has also been changed to replace the symbol for less than with the actual words.