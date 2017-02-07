HSE accused of fraud by Labour Party

The Labour Party is accused the HSE of committing a form of fraud on the Irish people over waiting lists.

It is after revelations that tens of thousands more people are waiting for operations than the official published list.

The party's health spokesperson Alan Kelly wants answers: "The minister cannot defend this.

"This has been going on for some time, people have been misled.

"The public have been given a fraud here in relation to the volume of people that are waiting and he needs to outline over a short period of time what has happened, how long it has been happening, why it has happened,

"It is not good enough to say that there is some best practice in place in relation to formulating lists."