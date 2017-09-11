Howlin demands full transparency on O'Sullivan severance package

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has demanded there must be “complete transparency” on the severance package of ex-Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan, writes Daniel McConnell.

He said clarity must be brought to whether the seven month period in 2014 when she acted as Interim Commissioner will count toward her final severance.

If it is included, then it puts her over the three year mark in terms of service, which will boost her final pay-off.

Speaking at his party's think-in at Athy, Co Kildare, Mr Howlin said all matters relating to her severance package will have to be signed off by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe's department.

He said all “back channel” discussions between Ms O'Sullivan and the Department of Justice must be revealed.

This morning, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said her package, believed to be a €300,000 tax free lump sum and an annual pension of between €90,000 and €100,000, will be in line with her entitlement.

Mr Howlin said there should be a political consensus from across the Dáil as to the terms of finding Ms O'Sullivan's successor.

“I think the government should, given the current Dáil arithmetic seek a consensus on the terms of reference. I don't think that would be too difficult to arrive at,” he said.

Mr Howlin also said it is time to consider seperating the policing and intelligence functions of An Garda Síochána, as is the norm internationally.

He said there is a need to merge the current cyber intelligence agency with a new wider intelligence body and allow An Garda Síochána concentrate on policing matters.

“That would free up the thousands of officers to implement the kind of reform which is badly needed,” he said.

The Labour leader also said there is a need for more powers for the Policing Authority, saying Fine Gael blocked him and his colleagues from doing so when they shared power.

“It is not toothless and the membership is very impressive. The Labour Party has pushed for this for almost a decade. In truth, the version of our bill we pushed through and enacted was one we had to negotiate with Fine Gael,” he said.

“If it was Labour alone in Government, it would have been stronger, no doubt about it. I would like to listen to the Authority about what new powers it needs,” he said.

“But there would have been additional powers if we had our way, the general reluctance to give complete authority to an independent body was a traditional Fine Gael stand,” he added.