Howlin calls on Taoiseach to address 'disturbing' Brexit talks

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin is calling on the Taoiseach to make a Dáil statement on the Brexit talks.

Deputy Howlin said reports from this week's negotiation session between the EU and the UK are 'disturbing'.

He said despite assurances that Irish issues are topping everyone's agenda, there is still no proposal of any merit to address the border issue.

He added that it was vital that Ireland keeps its eye on the ball and he wants Leo Varadkar to update the Dail on how negotiations are going.