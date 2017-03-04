How 'cash for ash' scandal unfolded and ended in snap election

Timeline of events leading up to the calling of the Northern Ireland Assembly election and the subsequent campaign.

2016: June - Press Association reports allegations of a multimillion-pound "cash for ash" scandal in relation to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) eco-scheme. In response, auditors confirm they are investigating.

July - An Audit Office report into RHI says "serious systematic failings" would hit the Northern Ireland budget by "hundreds of millions of pounds". The investigation was prompted when a whistle-blower contacted the Northern Ireland Executive alleging the scheme was being abused.

September - The Public Accounts Committee launches an investigation into the Audit Office's findings. A series of key officials involved in the scheme give evidence about an initiative one committee member brands "the biggest financial scandal since devolution".

(left to right) SDLP member Margaret Walsh, SDLP candidate Alex Attwood, and SDLP candidate Nicola Mallon walking into the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, yesterday. December 6 - The Spotlight programme causes a public storm over RHI after revealing a whistle-blower contacted the then economy minister Arlene Foster. The show's use of images of cash being burned in a bonfire catches the public mood and escalates the issue to a full-blown political crisis.

December 14 - DUP MLA Jonathan Bell, who succeeded Mrs Foster as the minister of the department that set up the RHI scheme, breaks party ranks to level a series of allegations against the First Minister and party advisers in an explosive TV interview. He claims he tried to pull the shutters down sooner on the scheme but was dissuaded by Mrs Foster and DUP advisers. Mrs Foster disputes his account.

December 16 - Martin McGuinness calls on Mrs Foster to "stand aside" as First Minister while the "cash for ash" scandal is investigated. Mrs Foster replies that she will not be stepping aside and "does not take her instructions from Sinn Fein". Sinn Féin candidates for West Tyrone Barry McElduff (right) and Michaela Boyle celebrate having been deemed elected at the Omagh count centre.