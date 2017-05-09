Housing Minister urged to introduce rent certainty

The Housing Minister is being urged to introduce rent certainty as new figures show prices are at an all-time high.

The monthly rental rate now stands at over €1,100 around the country - but in parts of Dublin it is more than €1,800.

Analysts are blaming the hikes on a supply shortage caused by inadequate building levels.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney

Social Democrats Co-leader Catherine Murphy says the Government needs to take control of the situation: "I think that you have to realise that housing is a public good as well as a market function and essentially we have to see housing as something different then a commodity.

"We have a piece in the constitution that protects private property, it does so in the context of respecting the public good."