Housing Minister reassures public over safety of Cork County Hall cladding

The Housing Minister is moving to reassure people about the safety of the headquarters of Cork County Council.

It has emerged the cladding that was used in the Grenfell Tower block was also discovered at County Hall.

Cork County Council says fire officers have examined the cladding and it doesn't pose a threat.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says it meets fire safety regulations.

"Well I think it was interesting to see that the use of the cladding was indoors, which is different to what we saw in the UK, again my understanding is that the cladding in Cork was used in compliance with current regulations," he said.