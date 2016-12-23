Housing Minister: 54 beds for homeless people unoccupied last night

Housing Minister Simon Coveney said that there were 54 unoccupied beds for homeless people in Dublin last night.

Minister Coveney said that it is important people have the facts when they are considering the services available for homeless people. simonCoveneyCloseUp_large.jpg

So people know the facts: There were 54 unoccupied beds last night in homeless shelters in Dublin and no more than 17 in Mechants Quay — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 23, 2016

It comes as the occupiers of Apollo House say they are living in fear of something happening to one of the residents.

Director Jim Sheridan admitted that they are not qualified to run a shelter, but hope they have given the issue enough profile to make a difference.

"We think we've struck a nerve on the other side,"

"And we're living in terror, at least I know Glen [Hansard] is, because when he talks to me out the privacy of his heart, we say: 'What is anything goes wrong?'.

"We're sitting there as public figures and we're thinking: 'I hope nobody ODs or somebody brings in drugs - anything can go wrong.

"We've got to run the perfect place, and nobody's capable of doing that."