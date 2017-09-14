Housing crisis top of agenda for Fine Gael think-in

The Taoiseach will open the annual Fine Gael think-in this morning, with the housing crisis top of the agenda.

It comes after President Michael D Higgins described homelessness as a 'profound violation' of human rights.

Fifty TDs and 19 senators are due to arrive in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary for the meetings which prepare for the return to the Dáil.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will open the conference later this morning with a look ahead at next month's budget.

Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, Martin Heydon, has denied that the think-in is just a PR exercise.

"One of the changes we've brought about into Fine Gael think-ins is breaking out into workshops. This is done behind closed doors so the media doesn't get to see the real difference. But there's a very real difference between somebody standing at the top and just speaking down to the room. It's as much about feedback from the floor and Ministers listening as much as talking," he said.