Householders in northeast without water until tomorrow evening

Water levels in Drogheda and East Meath are being described as being at crisis level, according to a local TD.

Fine Gael's Fergus O'Dowd have said around 60,000 people are believed to be affected by supply being cut off due to a burst water main.

Irish Water is handing out containers in many areas for customers affected, and say supply will not return to normal until tomorrow evening.

Queues for water in Ballsgrove in Drogheda. It's estimated that over 60,000 people are without a water supply in the area and it's surrounds pic.twitter.com/mOSMz42tus — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) July 23, 2017

Fergus O'Dowd believes water tankers need to be brought in to the affected areas.

"They should have proper tankers, they should be going up and down the streets of our town, we have over 60,000 people living locally," he said.

"Many people are not able to carry the volumes of water that they need for their family.

"It just doesn't make sense."