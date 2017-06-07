House prices up over 10% in 12 months, figures reveal

The average price of residential property in Ireland has increased by 10.5% in the year to April, official figures revealed today.

This compares with an increase of 9.6% in the year to March and an increase of 5.8% in the 12 months to April 2016, according to the CSO's Residential Property Price Index.

Property prices increased by 8.2% in Dublin, which saw house prices increased 8.1% and the price of apartments increase 8.6%.

Residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland were 13.4% higher in the year to April.

The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.8%.

The Midland region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 9.3%. Apartment prices in the Rest of Ireland increased 16.3% in the same period.