House price increases set to overtake grant offered by Help-to-Buy Scheme

The average price paid for residential property increased by €18,954 in the last 12 months, according to the latest Property Price Register.

The rising cost of buying a home has effectively almost wiped out the benefits of the Government’s Help-to-Buy Scheme, which gives first-time buyers up to €20,000 towards the cost of a property.

The average price paid for a house or apartment nationwide is now €256,193 – an increase of 8% when compared to the same time last year, but well short of the numbers though necessary to meet housing needs.

The amount of new properties sold in the first half of this year has increased by 17.6% to 3,129.

Prices are rising in all counties, with Sligo recording a 37% increase when the same period in 2016.

There are now on average 12 properties sold nationwide every week that are worth €1m or more, according to Daft.ie.

House price inflation has seen the number of homeowners in Ireland whose property is worth €1m or more increase to at 3,821, according to the property website.

The highest concentration of "property millionaires" is in Dalkey with 609, followed by Blackrock (576) and Foxrock (540).

By location, the most expensive markets are all in Dublin. The average asking price in Sandycove is now €787k, followed by Foxrock €759k, Mount Merrion €748k and Dalkey €693k.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Wealth Report, said “Understanding where our country's housing wealth lies is not only interesting reading, it is also important for policymakers.

“Real estate forms the biggest chunk of Irish wealth, providing a natural source of funding for public services that are tied to particular locations, such as schools.

“What is clear from the figures published in this report is that housing wealth is concentrated in urban areas.

“By connecting this with information on public spending, it is possible to see whether all areas are getting their fair share of public monies.”