House keys hidden on property make it easier for burglars to break in, homeowners reminded

Homeowners are being reminded to take precautions to protect the safety of their homes this winter.

Leaving a key under a pot has been identified as one practice which can make it easier for burglars to gain access to a home.

Managing director of PhoneWatch, Eoin Dunne, says homeowners should avoid hiding keys on their property.

"We would not recommend that you leave the key anywhere, unfortunately," he said.

"We've had lots of incidents where burglars will do a search and it will often be in the obvious place.

He suggests instead the use of a 'key box', which he describes as "secure boxes that have a code on them."