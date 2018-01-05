Hospitals 'in meltdown', Taoiseach must commit to necessary funding - IMO

The Irish Medical Organisation says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe must commit the necessary funding to end the trolley crisis.

The IMO says our hospitals are 'a system in meltdown' due to overcrowding.

Health Minister Simon Harris said yesterday he is committed to opening more beds and reforming the system.

IMO President Dr Ann Hogan says things will not change without real investment.

She said: "Things are only getting worse."

- Digital Desk