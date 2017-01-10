Hospitals have 506 on trolleys awaiting beds today while Minister meets HSE

The overcrowding crisis in the country's hospitals continues today with more than 500 people on trolleys.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 44 patients without a bed at both Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Last week saw record levels of more than 600 on trolleys prompting the HSE to announce several measures to alleviate the problem.

The Health Minister Simon Harris is to visit a number of hospitals this week to check in on the number of patients on trolleys.

He will go to a number of hospitals in the coming days, and is due to meet the HSE today for a further update.