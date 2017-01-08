Hospital overcrowding woes to continue

The HSE's Director for Emergency Management has warned we could see a return to the record level of overcrowding witnessed in hospitals last week.

Around 300 patients are on trolleys this afternoon - down from a peak of over 600 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is sorry for what Irish people are experiencing in the health service - while the HSE announced a range of initiatives to resolve the crisis.

Damien McCallion is the HSE Director for Emergency Management with responsibility for the Winter Initiative: "We know the next three months are going to be challenging.

"We can't absolutely say when certain other peaks will happen or the number of beds closed on any particular week can change due to infection control.

"So we have to try and manage the current situation and deal with it."