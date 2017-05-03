Hospital overcrowding highest in 2017 since records began

The first four months of this year saw the worst over-crowding in our hospitals since records began.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says over 36,000 patients waited on trolleys for an in-patient bed in the first third of the year.

The situation improved slightly in April when almost 7,200 patients waited on trolleys - that is a 12% improvement on April 2016.

The union's "Trolley Watch" figures were released as the INMO prepares to open its annual delegate conference in Wexford later today.

INMO General Secretary Liam Doran says improving pay for the profession is a key issue: "So without nurses and midwives you cannot solve the problems of the health service and you will only solve the nurses and midwifery problem by once and for all dealing with the pay issue.

"Not putting it off until tomorrow, deal with it in the next 3-4 weeks as the pay talks begin."