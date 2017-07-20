Hospital equipment 'out of date' says Irish Hospital Consultants Association

Hospital waiting lists are out of control, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association.

The Association will launch its Pre-Budget Submission today.

It states that Irish hospitals are out of date and need huge investment to end waiting lists and replace old equipment.

President of the IHCA Thomas Ryan has said that spending on flagship projects, is hiding major shortfalls in other areas.

"When the new capital investment projects that include the children's hospital and the re-location of the maternity hospital are brought in line, they will account for the majority of the €3bn capital spend that is proposed," he said.

"And there will be little money left to replace obsolete equipment or to develop additional capacity."