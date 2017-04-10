Hopes of a breakthrough at Bus Éireann talks

Union representatives at Bus Éireann are hopeful a resolution can be found at today's talks.

Delegates have been locked in discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission all weekend in a bid to solve the long running dispute over cost cutting measures at the company.

Strike action at the bus network is now in its 18th day, with thousands of commuters and business affected across the country.

Dermot O' Leary of the NBRU said both sides committed last night to try and reach a resolution in 24 hours.

“We need to do it because people have been on the picket line now for touching on 18 days. Commuters have been without a service in rural Ireland and people need to understand that that is having a major effect on towns and cities.”