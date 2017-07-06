Hopeful Cavan Lotto players checking tickets today following €6.4m win

Cavan Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets following last night’s €6,409,326 million jackpot win.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold on Sunday, July 2 at Argue’s Londis Store in Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

"The whole town is absolutely buzzing this morning, there’s great excitement locally as people wake up to news that there’s been a huge Lotto win in the town," said Jim Argue, Owner of the winning shop.

"The store is on a busy road and we do get a lot of passing trade so we don't know if it was sold to someone locally or someone passing through but best wishes to whoever won it."

This is the sixth Lotto jackpot win so far this year, with jackpot prizes alone exceeding €38 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were:

07, 16, 18, 20, 24, 37 and the Bonus 13

Check your tickets – you could be €6.4m richer today!