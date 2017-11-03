Homes evacuated in Drogheda as army tackles explosive devices

More than a dozen homes had to be evacuated after two pipe bombs were discovered on a housing estate in Drogheda.

The Army bomb squad was called in on Thursday night after the improvised explosives and components for a third device were found in the Moneymore area of Drogheda.

The bombs, described as viable, were made safe at the scene and taken away for further tests at a secure military location, the Defence Forces said.

The scene was declared safe just over an hour after the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team began work.

"Once the devices are fully examined, any material of an evidential nature will be handed over to the Gardai to assist in their investigations," a spokesman said.