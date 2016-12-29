Homelessness activists briefly take over another vacant Nama-owned building

Another Nama-owned property in Dublin was taken over by a group of homelessness activists overnight.

The group began the occupation of an empty apartment block in Finglas late last night.

The apartment building, which has around 60 units, is located on the site of the old Premier Dairies on the Finglas Road.

The group, Premier Love Project, is not associated with the Home Sweet Home group which took over Apollo House two weeks ago and have been ordered to vacate Apollo House in Dublin by January 11.

Gardaí were called to the property and the homelessness activists left a short time later.

In a video posted to facebook (below and here), Colin McGettrick said the action was for all of those failed by the Government, and invited people to contact him, or come to the block with letters from the Council showing their housing situation.