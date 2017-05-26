Homeless numbers hit record high in April

A new record high of more than 7,600 people were homeless in April according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The statistics - which only came to light late last night - show that more than 2,700 of these are children.

It comes as homeless charities revealed families in need of shelter are now being told to go to Garda stations due to a lack of emergency accommodation.

Anthony Flynn CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless said the record numbers are completely unacceptable.

“We've seen promise after promise in regard to the end of emergency accommodation use from Minister Simon Coveney. I think the figures indicate that it is not going to happen by July

“We haven’t seen a month-on-month reduction in the figures in any shape or form. Things are only getting worse and what happened this week, with families being referred to Garda stations, and having to sleep on office floors - it’s proof that it is not going to happen by July.”