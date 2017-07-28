Homeless hub to open in Co Kildare this morning to help accommodate seven families

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will open a brand new homeless hub in Athy, County Kildare this morning.

It offers emergency accommodation to seven families, as part of a partnership between Kildare County Council and the Peter McVerry Trust.

The trust's CEO, Pat Doyle, has said they have developed family friendly housing with kitchens, laundry and gardens at the former Dominican Church and Priory.

"Families are coming from a hotel where they would have had one room maybe, they would be eating out and paying for their laundry prior to this," he said.

"Now they have access to a kitchen, they've access to free laundry services, a play area for the children, it's a much better temporary solution than that of a hotel.

"We want to make people's experience in homelessness as less damaging as possible and the hubs are part of the temporary solution."