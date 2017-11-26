Homeless group call for emergency intervention to prevent deaths in cold weather

A voluntary group for the homeless says it is afraid more rough sleepers will die on the streets of Dublin this winter.

Inner City Helping Homeless says there is a Tsunami of rough sleepers camping out in freezing conditions and stocks of sleeping bags are running low.

CEO Anthony Flynn is calling for emergency intervention.

"We can’t take these people off the streets and what we’re seeing is a lack of sleeping bags," Mr Flynn said.

"From our own end we’re looking for support in regard to that but unless we actually open up buildings and we get people off the streets, we are going to see deaths on the street over the next couple of weeks."

Mr Flynn continued, "We need intervention immediately, we need buildings open, we need supports put in place.

"We have the voluntary sector in over-reliance now in regard to implementing supports and the over-reliance on the voluntary sector is going to burst.

"We can't keep doing what we're doing. The problem is a tsunami, it's an epidemic right across the city and we need intervention immediately."
