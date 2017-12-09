Homeless families facing extreme cold

Homeless charities say they are beyond words to describe the crisis facing Ireland's homeless.

With temperatures plunging as low as -4C and snow on the ground in some parts of the country people are still struggling to find accommodation.

Anthony Flynn from Dublin's Inner City Helping Homeless said they can not seem to get through to the Government about how serious the homeless crisis is.

"We were still trying to accommodate families [at teatime last night] that haven't been given emergency accommodation through the normal central placement service processes," he said.

"It was 3C at 6pm last night. Families are waiting up until 9 or 10pm to be accommodated into emergency units," he added.