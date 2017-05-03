Homeless crisis 'worse than ever' says activist

Update: 9;35am: The head of the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin says the homeless crisis is worse now than ever before.

Brother Kevin Crowley has criticised the Government for its handling of the situation. It provides up to a thousand meals a day to those without a roof over their heads.

Brother Kevin says the situation is appalling: “And up to about four years ago we had about 400 people coming for food parcels.

“But now again in 2017 we would have anything from 1400-1700, every Monday our queues are up to 200 with mothers and babies, for baby food and baby nappies.”

Earlier: Home Sweet Home says they're looking to fund a 'sustainable project' to help people, rather than a quick one that would 'burn brightly'.

It's been responding to a call from Dublin's Lord Mayor, for nearly €129,000 raised by the group to be handed over to longstanding homeless charities and services.

The money is left over following the occupation of Apollo House in Dublin city centre.

Spokesperson Freda Hughes says they're open to proposals from groups - but they want the money to be invested in long-term help: "We are accepting proposals, but we can only hope to supplement the many charities doing good work like McVerry, like Merchant's Quay, like those groups like Focus Ireland.

"We are looking for a sustainable project rather than a quick fix that will burn brightly.

"And this is a direct action, so now it is all about making this action sustainable and about creating reliable and suitable support."