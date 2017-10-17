Homeless charities say around 25 rough sleepers stayed out in storm Ophelia in Dublin

Homeless charities say they supported 115 rough sleepers during Ophelia.

However, the Peter McVerry Trust says an additional 25 refused assistance and stayed outdoors during the storm.

CEO Pat Doyle says it was a difficult day in Dublin.

He said: "We got 75 people in that hadn't normally got in directly ourselves, I think we fielded about 115.

"About 25 people turned us down and decided to stay out. I was out myself last night on Grafton Street and it was like Christmas Day. There was nobody except homeless people out there."