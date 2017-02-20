Homeless charities concerned by January figures

Homeless charities have expressed concern after homelessness figures reached a new record high.

7,167 people are homeless according to the January figures, an increase of 19 on the previous month.

However the number of homeless families fell slightly during January, with the Housing Minister Simon Coveney saying government policies are working.

But Mike Allen of Focus Ireland says much more needs to be done: “Focus Ireland figures show that every five hours during January a child lost their home.

“That’s one of the highest figures of home-loss we’ve ever seen.

“It really emphasises that the government, if they’re going to solve this problem, have to do much more to prevent individuals and families losing their homes.”