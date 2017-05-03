Home Sweet Home looking to fund 'sustainable project' to help homeless

Home Sweet Home says they're looking to fund a 'sustainable project' to help people, rather than a quick one that would 'burn brightly'.

It's been responding to a call from Dublin's Lord Mayor, for nearly €129,000 raised by the group to be handed over to longstanding homeless charities and services.

The money is left over following the occupation of Apollo House in Dublin city centre.

Spokesperson Freda Hughes says they're open to proposals from groups - but they want the money to be invested in long-term help: "We are accepting proposals, but we can only hope to supplement the many charities doing good work like McVerry, like Merchant's Quay, like those groups like Focus Ireland.

"We are looking for a sustainable project rather than a quick fix that will burn brightly.

"And this is a direct action, so now it is all about making this action sustainable and about creating reliable and suitable support."