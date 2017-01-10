Home Sweet Home concerned over Government's commitment to homeless
10/01/2017 - 19:04:29Back to Homelessness Ireland Home
Home Sweet Home says they're increasingly concerned about the Government's commitment to the deal on Apollo House.
It's after Simon Coveney suggested the two new homeless shelters would have come on stream even without the occupation.
They say eight residents who had left Apollo House have since returned because of poor conditions in other hostels.
A court order is due to come into effect tomorrow for the occupiers to vacate the NAMA owned building.
Join the conversation - comment here