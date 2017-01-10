Home Sweet Home concerned over Government's commitment to homeless

Back to Homelessness Ireland Home

Home Sweet Home says they're increasingly concerned about the Government's commitment to the deal on Apollo House.

It's after Simon Coveney suggested the two new homeless shelters would have come on stream even without the occupation.

They say eight residents who had left Apollo House have since returned because of poor conditions in other hostels.

A court order is due to come into effect tomorrow for the occupiers to vacate the NAMA owned building.
KEYWORDS: homeless, homelessness, apollo house, simon coveney

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland