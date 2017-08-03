Holidaymakers warned about delays at Dublin airport

Holidaymakers heading to Dublin Airport this weekend are being advised to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

400,000 people are expected to pass through the Airport this bank holiday weekend.

Heightened security checks are being blamed for major delays at European borders at the moment.

Irish Travel Agents want a meeting with the Department of Justice to highlight the problem.

The President of their Association is Cormac Meehan: “Dublin airport is certainly very proficient in how it processes people.”

However, he said that extra staff could alleviate the delays.

“There is a flight delay in terms of the passport checks on the way in and that certainly could be beefed up and we’ve made recommendations to the Department of Justice to improve staffing levels at that particular channel,” he added.