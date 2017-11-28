Holder of €5.86m Lotto jackpot ticket makes contact - but €1.4m still unclaimed

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticketholder of the €5,868,553 Lotto jackpot from last Saturday has made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in the General Post Office (GPO) on Cecil Street in Limerick City.

The latest jackpot win in Limerick City marks the 11th Lotto jackpot win of 2017 with players sharing more than €65m in Lotto jackpot prizes alone.

A National Lottery spokesperson has also confirmed that the Waterford winners of last Friday’s €1m EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize have also made contact. Arrangements are now being made for the winners to collect their prizes.

Separately, the National Lottery has today appealed to players in Clare, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Wexford to check their tickets as EuroMillions and Lotto prizes worth almost €1.4m remain unclaimed.

Among the unclaimed prizes is a Co Meath EuroMillions Plus top prize win of €500,000 from Tuesday, September 26.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co Meath. Other unclaimed prizes include a €500,000 EuroMillions plus prize from Clare, a €220,690 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize from Kildare and two separate €78,817 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prizes from Wexford and Westmeath.

A full list of National Lottery unclaimed prizes are available here.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin has called on players to routinely check their tickets after each draw to ensure they do not miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime lottery windfall.

“With hundreds of thousands of National Lottery winners each and every week, it is vital that players ensure that they check their tickets after each draw. It has never been easier to check tickets in-store, online or on the National Lottery App,” he said.

National Lottery game rules state that players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Any prizes not claimed within 90 days become expired, and in accordance with the licence are used to promote the National Lottery and so increase the funds raised for good causes.

“We are still waiting to hear from a number of significant winners who could be oblivious to the fact that they are sitting on some very valuable lottery tickets. If you are one of the ticketholders of these prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery on 01-8364444 to make arrangements to collect your prize,” he added.