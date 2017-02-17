Hit and run: Woman critical after coach luggage door struck three pedestrians

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run that happened in Dublin earlier today.

It is understood that the luggage door of a coach hit three pedestrians, one woman and two men at Lincoln Place at around 3.10pm this afternoon

The injured female was taken to St. James Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The two males were taken to St. Vincent's University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.
