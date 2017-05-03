Hit and run trial hears driver was found hiding in friend's wardrobe

A court has heard a man who did not stop after he knocked down a Kildare County Councillor was found hiding in his friend’s wardrobe.

Damian Klasinski of The Oaks, Newbridge in Co. Kildare has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Willie Crowley in 2015.

On the evening of Dec 15 2015, Willie Crowley had five pints in his local pub and was making his way home when he was knocked down while crossing Eyre Street in Newbridge.

Willie Crowley

A passerby said the car did not sound its horn or apply the brakes and sent him flying into the air.

He died in hospital three days later.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Polish native Damian Klasinksi when his four passengers later came forward.

It was dark and a wet night and they all said he was driving too fast.

Mr. Klasinski was found hiding in a friend’s wardrobe the next day.

When asked why he did not stop, he said he just “panicked”.

Mr. Crowley was 65 and a well-known local councillor who was planning to contest the 2016 general election.

His wife Claire described the loss of her best friend as “overwhelming”.

Mr. Klasinksi will be sentenced on Friday week.