HIQA to examine hidden costs in nursing homes

HIQA will soon be able to examine hidden costs in nursing homes.

Minister for Older People Jim Daly wants the health watchdog to look at the cost of social care activities compared to the money collected.

The move is in response to reports this week that nursing homes were charging for things like activity programmes, newspapers and hairdressing.

According to the Sunday Independent, Minister Daly has asked Nursing Homes Ireland about preparing profit-and- loss-type accounts for these charges to see if they profit from them.