HIQA to be put in charge of issuing hospital licences if bill passes

Hospitals that do not meet patient safety standards could be shut if new licensing plans get the go ahead.

The health watchdog HIQA will be in charge of issuing private and public licences.

But it will also have the power to cancel them for facilities that are not up to scratch.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring the new rules before Cabinet later today.

After the meeting, the bill will be referred to the Oireachtas Health Committee.

KEYWORDS: Hospitals, Simon Harris, Cabinet, Oireachtas, HIQA

 

