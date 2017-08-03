HIQA report reveals variety of breaches at Oberstown detention centre

A HIQA report has found that only 2 of 10 standards at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Dublin were compliant.

It follows an announced inspection of the youth facility in March.

The report shows that of 10 standards assessed at the child detention centre, two were complaint, 6 had moderate non-compliance and two were major breaches.

Inspectors identified two serious risks over the management of medicines.

An immediate action plan was issued over the safe administration of a prescribed medicine, and ensuring that measures were in place to store drugs securely.

There also continued to be a number of instances of juvenile spending prolonged periods of time locked up for behavioural issues and a lack of oversight in the monitoring of this.

HIQA did find that healthcare on the campus had improved, children were listened to, given information about their rights and their educational needs were met.