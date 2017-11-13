HIQA publish inspection reports for hospitals in Cork, Dublin and Tipperary

An inspection of Nenagh Hospital in Co. Tipperary has found that infection prevention at the hospital is significantly under-resourced.

The Health Watchdog found that while the hospital was generally clean, there needed to be better supervision arrangements at the hospital - a point HIQA had made previously.

An inspection of Cork University Hospital found that, while there were gaps in the prevention of infection, the hospital did achieve a 90% hand hygiene compliance.

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was found to have an exemplary infection management system, but HIQA said management need to address the hospital's insufficient bed capacity and lack of isolation rooms.