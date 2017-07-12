HIQA investigation leads to closure of fostering service in Dublin

Dublin-based Fresh Start Foster Care service is to close on foot of a HIQA investigation.

Inspectors found there was no support for social workers and no coordination of respite for service users.

The child and family agency Tusla says it hopes to transition the care of nine children to its services by Monday, July 24

TUSLA is stressing no child has been placed with the service since concerns were raised in October 2016.

Tusla said an inspection of Fresh Start foster care service in September 2016 identified a number of issues in the service, including deficits in governance and oversight systems; management structures; case files and their recordings; and in the management of serious concerns, allegations and complaints.

Tusla said: "On foot of the inspection, in October 2016 Tusla ceased new placements with Fresh Start and reviewed ongoing placements to ensure there were no risks to children already placed in the service.

"Tusla is satisfied that all children currently placed with Fresh Start are safe in their placements and we will work closely with foster carers, children and their birth families to transition the nine placements from Fresh Start to Tusla."